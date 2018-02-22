British Retailer Missguided Introduces Diverse Mannequins with Realistic Features

Missguided has taken its commitment to body acceptance one step further with the release of ethnically diverse mannequins with realistic features.

The new mannequins — including one with a headscarf — have physical characteristics like freckles, stretch marks and the skin condition vitiligo.

“We’re on a mission to inspire babes the world over to love themselves, for themselves, to embrace your flaws, and to not strive for what the world perceives as perfection,” the fashion brand wrote on its website.

So far the mannequins are on display at two UK locations.

According to marketing magazine Campaign, Missguided hired makeup artists to add natural-looking characteristics to the mannequins, which were created exclusively for the retailer.

The brand Tweeted a photo of the new mannequins on display captioned, “The Missguided manne-queens out here making their mark.”

While most Twitter users are praising the brand for its fresh approach, a few have criticized Missguided for claiming to promote inclusivity while using only tall, thin mannequins.

Overall, though, the mannequins are being well received. They are a part of the brand’s #MakeYourMark campaign, which launched in Dec. 2017.

Courtesy of Missguided

The first segment of the campaign featured nine models of various shapes and sizes — and Missguided released the ads for the campaign without airbrushing the photos.

“We are making a pledge to never retouch our models’ perfect ‘imperfections’ out,” the high street brand wrote on its website.