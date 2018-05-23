Miami Woman 'Disgusted' by Excess Skin After 220-Lb. Weight Loss: 'It's Suffocating Me'

The excess skin from Jannet Fernandez’s 220-lb. weight loss “constantly reminds” her that she “never belonged.”

In an exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new Skin Tight, the 28-year-old from Miami, Florida opens up about her weight loss journey and the layers of loose skin left behind.

“The skin is very painful. It’s suffocating me,” she explains. “I can’t take it anymore.”

“I didn’t think that I would have a huge gut still,” she says. “It makes me feel disgusted.”

Growing up, Fernandez had a “hard” childhood, which she believes led to her weight gain. “I was eating a lot of fast food — burgers, french fries,” she says. “All the unhealthy things. ‘Cause I just figured, ‘What’s another burger going to do?’ ”

She was also body shamed by her father.

“My parents had a lot of problems, they used to fight all the time,” she recalls. “And my dad would be really hurtful to me. The abuse started when I was about 5 years old. My dad used to take me to the supermarket and right at the entrance they had a big scale. And he would force me to get on there so that everybody could see how much I weigh.”

When Fernandez hit 387 lbs., she tried to kill herself by slitting her wrists with a broken lightbulb.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore,” she says. “Life was physically very hard. Just going out to the store, going out to eat. It came to the point where I just didn’t love myself. I felt I was worthless.”

It was only after she was hospitalized following her suicide attempt that Fernandez decided to do something about “the burden” that had held her down for so long.

Now, after losing weight through exercise and weight-loss surgery, Fernandez hopes to take the next step so she can finally feel comfortable in her own body.

Find out how her journey goes on Skin Tight, Wednesday (at 10 p.m. ET) on TLC.