Kelly Ripa's Husband Mark Consuelos Slams Body Shammers Who Criticized Wife's Bikini Body

Mark Consuelos is defending his wife against social media trolls.

The Riverdale actor, 46, shared a photo of wife Kelly Ripa, 47, in a gold bikini while on a romantic getaway over the weekend.

Consuelos called Ripa “the sexy one,” but some of his followers had other ideas, and suggested at her age, the host should not be wearing a bikini.

The father of three did not take the comments lightly and posted a lengthy comment about defending Ripa and her lauding her figure and accomplishments.

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, not I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire,” Consuelos wrote in the comments of the post.

“As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” he continued. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

Mark Consuelos/Instagram

Consuelos continued, “If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it. To all the males that had something negative to say. I suggest you bring it up with me if ever I’m lucky enough to run into you. I’m going to get back to my vacation now.. thanks for allowing me to express myself.”

He also added, “I love you @kellyripa… keep killing it.”

The couple has been married for 21 years and still know how to keep things sizzling while on tropical vacations during spring break.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Consuelos posted a snap of Ripa as she waded in the water wearing a string-bottom, graphic bikini and large sun hat. He shared the photo on Instagram with the caption, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

While the flirty beachside snaps are enough to convince anyone that these two are meant to be together, Consuelos’ Riverdale co-star Skeet Ulrich confirmed it last week in an interview with PeopleNow.

“You can see when you sit down separately with them why they’re meant to be,” he said of Ripa and Consuelos. “There’s such a deep love and appreciation for each other, and that’s everything I would ever hope for in a relationship.”

He also called Consuelos “an incredible person” praising his character. “I couldn’t say enough kind things about him. He’s giving, he’s caring, he’s always willing to be there for you,” Ulrich said.