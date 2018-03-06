Health
14 Wellness, Fitness & Feel-Good Products We're Loving This March
From gluten-free PB&J bites to a gravity-defying workout class, here’s what we’re obsessing over this month
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
IF YOU'RE THINKING OF TAKING THAT CRAZY BOOT CAMP CLASS …
Fact: Strapping on a new pair of breathable sneakers that provide full support will make getting through that super-intense training class that much easier.
Buy It! Reebok Speed Her TR, $80; zappos.com
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TOOLS TO HELP YOU MEDITATE ...
Consider this piece of statement jewelry a good (and surprising!) starting point to help combat anxiety-inducing moments. Just inhale and exhale into the small opening of the necklace, which is scientifically engineered to help slow down your breathing while promoting a state of stillness and calm.
Buy It! Komuso necklace (available in rose gold, silver, matte slate and 14K gold), $115; komuso.com
IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO UPGRADE YOUR WORKOUT GEAR ...
Why should Free Country's #GetOutThere shirt be every workout fanatic's next purchase? It's breathable, comfortable and also gives back, with every sale of the tee going toward benefitting The Fresh Air Fund's summer programs.
Buy It! Free Country's #GetOutThere Tee, $20; freecountry.com
IF YOU'VE EVER DREAMED OF BEING A SUPERHERO ...
You can now turn those dreams into reality while also getting a full-body workout with Spiderbands. Conceived by personal trainer Franci Cohen, this N.Y.C.-based class (a second studio location recently opened in Union Square) has participants hanging from the cieling with the help of resistance bands — all while completing low-impact, body-sculpting exercises like kicking their respective punching bags, as well as doing squats and lunges on mini trampolines.
"It's like rubbing your head and stomach at the same time," Cohen told PEOPLE of the multifaceted class.
Buy It! Spiderbands class, $34 each; spiderbands.com
IF 'I DON'T HAVE TIME FOR JUICING' IS PART OF YOUR DAILY VOCABULARY ...
... you may want to check out this tote, which comes stocked with all your juicing essentials. The only difference? Your veggies, fruits and herbs all come in powdered form, and can be combined with water to create 50 different drink flavors.
Buy It! Purium's Juice Bar In a Bag, $240; ishoppurium.com
IF YOU'RE A LITTLE GROSSED OUT BY GYM EQUIPMENT ...
Are you a bit of a germaphobe? Look no further than KleenWraps, which serve as grip covers for elliptical machines, stationary bikes and free weights.
Buy It! KleenWraps Ultimate Complete Set, $50; kleenwraps.com
IF YOU'RE TRYING TO CURB THOSE CHOCOLATE CRAVINGS ...
... swap your chocolate spread with a better-for-you add-on, like this sweet offering from Julie's Real's line of almond butters. Available in flavors ranging from cinnamon vanilla bean to cacao espresso, these treats are not only real delicious, but are also free of grains, dairy and refined sugars.
Buy It! Julie's Real Cinnamon Vanilla Bean Almond Butter, $14; juliesreal.com
IF YOU CAN'T STAND THE TASTE OF APPLE CIDER VINEGAR ...
While incorporating apple cider vinegar into your diet can be beneficial to your health (Kourtney Kardashian is a fan!), some folks may skip it altogether because of its less-than-stellar taste. That's where Olitalia comes in. The brand changes the ACV game with its line of better-tasting vinegars (available in blueberry, pomegranate and cherry flavors) — while still keeping those health benefits at the forefront.
Buy It! Olitalia Drink Vinegar, $15; amazon.com
IF YOU ACTIVATED CHARCOAL IS YOUR WEAKNESS ...
Activated charcoal can be found in anything from juices to face masks — and now, toothpaste. Schmidt's offering, in particular, boasts an array of natural ingredients (think: aloe, leaf juice pomegranate and goji berry extract) and promises to leave teeth looking brighter.
Buy It! Schmidt's Wondermint with Activated Charcoal Toothpaste, $12; amazon.com
IF YOU'VE EVER WONDERED HOW KRIS JENNER ALWAYS LOOKS SO DAMN GOOD ...
Well, you're in luck! Turns out, the KarJenner matriarch is a big fan of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, which were featured on a season 14 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The unflavored powder can be mixed into any liquid (water, coffee and beyond) for benefits that may include improvements in hair, skin, nails and joints.
Buy It! Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, $43; amazon.com
IF YOU'RE A SOULCYCLE FANATIC ...
Then why not give their newest class, SoulActivate, a try? Recommended for consistent riders (those who come to class two to three times a week), SoulActivate offers a 60-minute HIIT workout. Think of it as a much more intense version of the OG spin class.
Buy It! SoulActivate, $34 per class; soul-cycle.com
IF YOU NEED A QUICK SNACK TO HOLD YOU OVER 'TIL DINNER ...
... pop one or two of these protein-packed, gluten-free PB&J bites into your mouth for added energy.
Buy It! The GFB (PB&J flavor), $11; amazon.com
IF GUMMY VITAMINS ARE YOUR JAM ...
Are you still equally as excited about taking your daily gummy vitamin as you were at age 10? Then you'll want to give these berry-flavored gummies, which claim to aid digestive issues, a try.
Buy It! OLLY Purely Probiotic, $20; olly.com
IF YOU'VE ALWAYS PREFERRED TEA OVER COFFEE ...
Kick off your early mornings with Kusmi Tea's classic brew, comprised of zesty lemon notes, green tea, mate and lemongrass.
Buy It! Kusmi Tea Detox, $24; amazon.com
