14 Wellness, Fitness & Feel-Good Products We're Loving This March

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR TOOLS TO HELP YOU MEDITATE ...

Consider this piece of statement jewelry a good (and surprising!) starting point to help combat anxiety-inducing moments. Just inhale and exhale into the small opening of the necklace, which is scientifically engineered to help slow down your breathing while promoting a state of stillness and calm.

Buy It! Komuso necklace (available in rose gold, silver, matte slate and 14K gold), $115; komuso.com