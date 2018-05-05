Lisa Rinna, 54, Reveals the Fitness Secrets Behind Her Bikini Body: 'I'm Real Consistent'

Lisa Rinna is sharing the fitness secrets behind her toned bikini bod.

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a smiling photo of herself sporting a red swimsuit top as she posed for the camera.

“I do yoga. 25 years of it,” the 54-year-old actress-turned-QVC designer captioned the snap.

“What do you do? Oh and I spin and hike too,” she continued.

Added the mom-of-two: “Oh and I’m real consistent. Like really.”

In 2014, Rinna told PEOPLE that the word “diet” is not in her vocabulary.

“I don’t love to use the word diet because if I do, I’ll just want to eat 10 times more,” she explained. “Moderation is key.”

Continued the reality star: “I tend to call myself a dirty vegan. I’m mostly plant-based — but if I do need to eat some meat, I’ll have it.”

Lisa Rinna/Instagram

As for how she keeps her fit frame? Rinna previously shared that she thinks “it’s really good to move everyday.”

“I really love the combination of SoulCycle and yoga. It keeps me balanced and sane,” explained the former Days of Our Lives star, adding that she works out six times a week by mixing up spinning and yoga classes.

And as she’s gotten older, Rinna says she’s also just found what works for her.

“I’ve been my own dietician and workout therapist for years,” she said. “I think you have to listen to your body.”