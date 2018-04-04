Lisa Rinna Praises Daughter Amelia as 'Fearless' After Teen Revealed Her Battle with Anorexia

Lisa Rinna could not be more proud of her daughter.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, praised her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin, 16, on Twitter Tuesday after the teen model opened up about her struggle with anorexia.

Rinna couldn’t help but gush about Hamlin, tweeting, “I am a very proud momma. @AmeliaGHamlin you are brave, courageous, and so very strong for 16 years of age. For any age!You have touched so many! We all love you so much. You my love, are fearless!!!”

I am a very proud momma. @AmeliaGHamlin you are brave, courageous, and so very strong for 16 years of age. For any age!You have touched so many! 🙏🏼❤️ We all love you so much. You my love, are fearless!!! 🕊 — lisa rinna (@lisarinna) April 3, 2018

RELATED: Lisa Rinna’s Daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Reveals Former Struggle with an Eating Disorder

Rinna also shared how proud she is of her daughter on Instagram, posting a throwback shot to Hamilton as a child.

“Your will and your strength for someone of 16 years of age is way beyond your years. You are so wise and each day you teach us to be better and to do better,” Rinna said in the caption.

“I do believe you were put on this earth to help others. You are an inspiration to us all. We are so very blessed to have the family that we have and the love we all share. Your truth has set you free. I love you to the moon and back. So in awe of your commitment and strength.”

The model, who is the daughter of Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealed in an intimate Instagram post on Sunday that she was in recovery from an eating disorder.

“Last year at this time there was no doubt that I was not okay. Not only physically but also mentally,” she wrote in the caption. “Instead of people ever commenting on my mental stability, people commented on my weight. Usually, when people are struggling with an eating disorder it stems from your mind, and your body is a reflection of it.”

Hamlin – who along with her sister and fellow model Delilah Belle Hamlin has appeared with their mom on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – said she woke up “one morning” and decided to stop “sabotaging myself…my health, my physical health, my mental health and everything about myself.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Once I got the help that I needed, shortly after the second photo was taken, I began to try to love myself for me,” she wrote.

Lisa Rinna and her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin Stefanie Keenan/Getty

“I am SO beyond humbled and grateful to have the platform that I do at such a young age,” Hamlin added. “And to wake up every morning with a little girl reaching out to me and telling me I am her inspiration, really makes me feel like I have a purpose. I went through this journey not for attention, not for people to pitty [sic] me, but to help. I am on this earth to help people, and I know that.”

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Celebrates 21 Years of Marriage with ‘Soulmate’ Harry Hamlin

Hamlin is doing much better now, but noted that she still suffers from “health complications” due to her eating disorder. She wrote that she was also recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland.

“I have a lot of health complications after starving myself for so long so it’s going to be a journey that I go through for a large part of my life…,” she wrote. “Not to say that recently being diagnosed with Hashimoto’s has also been an extreme challenge for me to balance when still getting over this part of my life, but I am getting there. One day at a time. I want to help.”