Lisa Rinna Reveals Model Daughter Delilah, 19, Battles Anxiety: 'She Would Not Leave the House'

She travels the world as a model, but as a child, Delilah Belle Hamlin couldn’t even leave her home.

Delilah, 19, suffered her first anxiety attack at the age of 11, her mom Lisa Rinna revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She had step throat and three days later she said to me, ‘I’m not getting on the bus to go to school.’ We had to have a doctor come to the house. She would not leave the house. She was instantly agoraphobic,” Rinna, 54, told her costars over dinner in Berlin, where Kyle Richards also had a panic attack due to an allergic reaction to horses.

Delilah Belle Hamlin (left) and Lisa Rinna Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Rinna told the camera that her husband, actor Harry Hamlin, accompanied little Delilah to school for about two months.

“He sat outside until about 11:30, 11:45. She could only stay at school for about that long,” she said. “Then they would go to the park and then they would come home. It was a freaky time.”

Her phobias didn’t stop there.

“She wouldn’t go in an elevator. She wouldn’t get on an airplane. She’ll probably have to deal with it her whole life, but she’s gotten it to a point where it’s so much better,” Rinna added. “It was triggered by the sickness, we are told by the doctor, and Delilah will always have anxiety. She just has that in her makeup now, but she’s learned the tools to deal with it.”

Just three days ago, Delilah’s sister Amelia Gray Hamlin went public with her battle with anorexia, posting on Instagram that she is in recovery and trying “to love myself for me.”

From left: Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Amelia, 16, was also recently diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that attacks the thyroid gland.

Rinna praised her “fearless” younger daughter’s bravery tweeting, “I am a very proud momma … you have touched so many!

RHOBH airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.