Lin-Manuel Miranda Says He Has Shingles & Is 'Quarantined Away' From His 8-Week-Old Son

Lin-Manuel Miranda isn’t suffering from a migraine like he initially thought.

The Moana composer, 38, tweeted about experiencing some pain on Wednesday writing, “Damn. I’ve got the worst migraine of my life right now. Lemme get out of here, myrrh for my hot forehead, ow.”

Although he initially thought his pain was from a migraine, the father of two revealed in a tweet Thursday that he’s actually been diagnosed with shingles.

“Hey, cool story This isn’t a migraine, it’s shingles! Caught it early, quarantined away from the baby, in a Phantom mask til further notice,” he tweeted.

He followed up his tweet with a gif from The Phantom of the Opera, writing, “Footage of me yesterday when I found out.”

Emmy Rossum, who starred in the film adaption of the legendary musical, tweeted at Miranda with, “Available for duets while you have the mask anyway.”

Miranda recently welcomed his second child — son Francisco — with wife Vanessa Nadal in early February. The two also share son Sebastian, 3½.

Int. Hospital Room. Night. [The screams reach a delirious crescendo. FRANCISCO MIRANDA enters. He is 7 pounds and 13 ounces.] Intermission. (📸 by @jmessinaphoto) pic.twitter.com/AMpXbvYVTx — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) February 2, 2018

In late March, the Hamilton creator answered fans’ burning questions during a Q&A session on Twitter and explained how Sebastian felt about being an older brother.

“He’s good,” Miranda said, responding to a fan’s question. “He’s dubbed the little one Robin to his Batman ‘when he can walk.’ ”

Days after Francisco’s birth, Miranda shared a photo of himself cuddling his son to his chest.

“ ‘I didn’t realize babies come with hats.’ – Toby Ziegler, The West Wing,” Miranda tweeted alongside the photo.