19 Celebrities Who Bravely Went Public with Their Health Battles

Williams announced on a February 2018 episode of her eponymous talk show that she was recently diagnosed with Graves', an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, in addition to thyroid issues of which she was previously aware. "Graves' disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs," she explained to her audience, adding that it has made her eyeballs twitch.

After canceling an appointment with her endocrinologist scheduled for December in favor of a business meeting, Williams finally saw the doctor in February. "My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation,” she announced, sharing that she'll be taking a three-week break from hosting her show.

The TV personality joked: “I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

Williams also had an important message to women to put their health first. "What I want to say to women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first because if we’re not good, they’re not good,” she said.