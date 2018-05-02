Kylie Jenner Admits She Was 'Insecure About My Lips' & Reveals Whether She'd Get Plastic Surgery

For Kylie Jenner, an insecurity with her lips inspired a burgeoning cosmetics empire, specifically her best-selling Lip Kit products.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, opened up about her makeup business in an interview with sister Kim Kardashian West for Evening Standard magazine, and revealed that lip makeup products helped give her confidence.

“It came from an insecurity and I turned it into something. I was insecure about my lips, and lipstick is what helped me feel confident,” Jenner explained to fellow beauty mogul Kardashian West.

“It’s the most authentic thing I’ve done in my career, and it really relates to me, and I feel like people can tell that I’m super passionate about it,” Jenner said about being an entrepreneur. “I feel like people could see that it’s authentic to me, and it was organic, and it just worked!”

In May 2015, Jenner admitted that she enhanced her lips with temporary fillers after spending years overlining her mouth.

And years later, in September 2017, the mother of one revealed she got fuller lips after a boy assumed she’d be a bad kisser because of her naturally thin lips.

“I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ But I took that really hard,” Jenner shared during an episode of her E! spin-off series, Life of Kylie.

“Just when a guy you like says that, I don’t know, it just really affected me. I just didn’t feel desirable or pretty. I really wanted bigger lips. I would overline my lips with lip liner just to create the illusion of bigger lips. And then finally I was like this lip liner isn’t doing it. [I] ended up getting my lips done,” she added.

While she has previously confessed to getting lip fillers, Jenner told Kardashian West that she is currently not pursuing any other procedures.

“I feel like if it makes you feel better, and if that’s what you want to do, I’m not against it,” she said about plastic surgeries. “Right now I probably wouldn’t do anything, actually.”

Older sister Kardashian West quipped, “You’re 20, so I hope not! We’ll talk in 20 years, and then maybe you’ll have a different answer.”