Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares X-Ray of Heart Device She Had Implanted After Stroke: 'God Is So Good'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is showing fans a side of her they’ve never seen before.

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old Don’t Be Tardy and Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo to Instagram of an X-ray she had taken.

The side-profile scan showed the device put in Zolciak-Biermann’s heart in the aftermath of her 2015 stroke.

“How crazy?!! You can see the device they put in my heart 2 years ago… on my X-ray that I got today! God is so good!!” Zolciak-Biermann wrote in the caption of the photo, which she labelled “My chest X-ray and you can see the device in my heart! Crazy!!”

Zolciak-Biermann had a stroke caused by a blood clot on Sept. 23, 2015, after flying from Los Angeles back home to Atlanta from Dancing with the Stars filming.

“I bent down to hug my son KJ and all of a sudden my left hand went numb,” Zolciak-Biermann told PEOPLE in November of that year. “It was like a million ants were crawling over my body.”

Soon, she was unable to feel her face or tongue. “I’m always joking around with my kids,” the mother of six told PEOPLE. “I do these Jim Carrey impersonations with my face and my daughter Brielle thought I was doing that! She said, ‘Mom, cut it out, you’re not funny.’ ”

Using all her strength to grab her daughter’s arm, the reality star made it clear she wasn’t kidding around. Zolciak-Biermann didn’t know it at the time, but she was having a stroke.

After recovering, Zolciak-Biermann underwent surgery to close a hole that doctors found in her heart.

“The stroke was life changing — literally,”she said during an August 2017 appearance of Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry. “I never thought at 37 I would have a stroke, and in front of my children nonetheless. I’ve pretty much fully recovered, but I can’t say that I don’t think, ‘Could this happen again?’ ”

Since then, Zolciak-Biermann has become an outspoken advocate on the issue.

In July of last year, she shared stroke identification tips on her Instagram to help others recognize it happening — sharing that despite lingering symptoms of the stroke, such as the occasional slip of her tongue or forgetting of a word, she is “almost fully recovered” and is feeling “great.”

“I had my stroke at 37!! It can happen to anyone at any age!!” she wrote. “When in doubt please always check it out!!”