Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gets Fillers in Her Ears Because Her 'Diamond Earrings Are Too Heavy'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has been open about getting cosmetic surgery and procedures done in the past, but now her daughter, Brielle, is sharing another one of her mom’s beauty secrets – the reality star gets work done on her ears!

“My mom gets filler in her ears because her diamond earrings are too heavy….. #richpeopleproblems,” Brielle wrote on Twitter Saturday.

While it may seem extreme to turn to getting injections in your ears for the sake of some jewelry, the procedure is becoming increasingly popular with women in particular.

During the procedure, Restalyn is injected into a person’s stretched-out lobes to plump up the ear and make their piercing holes smaller.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, is no stranger to turning to her doctor for a little help, previously sharing that she has had Botox injections, lip fillers, breast enhancement and tummy tuck procedures, and even cellulite injections — but she has vehemently denied rumors of facial plastic surgery.

“It’s frustrating but it’s a battle I’m not going to win,” the Don’t Be Tardy star told PEOPLE in April 2017. “People can say what they want to say.”

“I think where people get confused is that I was pregnant for three years,” shared Zolciak-Biermann, who has six children, including 21-year-old daughter, Brielle.

“I saw a [Real Housewives of Atlanta] clip with Kenya [Moore] saying, ‘Kim looks real different now than when she walked off the show five years ago’ — well, I hope so!” added the reality star, explaining that she “was eight months pregnant with my son [at the time], and I’ve had twins since then.”

“So I look different,” shared the Bravo star, who went on to explain that she’s “the exact same size now” as she was before she had kids.

“People are always like, ‘You’re so skinny now!'” said Zoliack-Biermann. “I’m the same exact size, nothing has changed. I’ve aged, so my face has thinned out a little bit. But I have nothing to hide. And also I have nothing to prove!”

As for why Zoliack-Biermann is so open about her procedures including why she documented her breast enhancement and tummy tuck procedures on her show, Don’t Be Tardy?

“I want women to feel beautiful,” she previously explained to PEOPLE. “Just because you’re a mom doesn’t mean you shouldn’t feel beautiful! So I’ve been very open with that. I’ve done my lips. I’ve been open about my wigs. I’ve been wearing wigs for 15 years! I’m not here to hide.”

However, one thing, the mom-of-six won’t stand for, is when people criticize her daughter, Brielle, who has spoken openly about getting lip fillers.

“I get irritated when they come for Brielle,” shared Zoliack-Biermann. “I think people have calmed down about the nose — Brielle’s has not had a nose job.”