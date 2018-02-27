Here's the 4 Core Workouts Kim Kardashian West Does to Get Her 24-Inch Waist

Kim Kardashian West recently revealed that after two pregnancies, a low-carb diet and plenty of exercise, her waist size is down to 24 inches, the smallest it has ever been.

And her trainer, Melissa Alcantara gets some of the credit. West says they’ve been doing “really intense” ab workouts together to get her toned stomach.

“Even though they’re SO hard, I love the end result,” West, 37, said in a new post on her app.

Alcantara said that West started out with shorter ab exercises, but the reality star is now a pro.

“When it comes to working out, Kim is strong AF,” Alcantara said. “At first, we just did planks in our sessions, but we’ve moved on to harder core exercises, like kneeling top crunches and leg lifts.”

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The trainer also shared four of their tough ab exercises, which she recommends doing as a set twice a week, or after working out another body area, like the legs.

Leg Lifts

“Lay down on a mat. Place your hands under your booty, spread feet about hip-width apart and bend your knees slightly. Lift both legs off the ground until you create a 90-degree angle with your legs. Then, lower your legs, making sure your feet don’t touch the ground. Continue to lift and lower your legs for 4 sets of 20 reps.”

Plank Hold

“Get into a pushup position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Engage your core and glutes so that your body is in a straight line. Hold for 1 minute, then take 30 seconds to rest, then hold again for a minute. Repeat until you get to 4 minutes of total plank holds.”

Ab Roller

“Kneel on the floor and place the ab roller on the floor in front of you, with your hands on each side of the device. You should be on your hands and knees, like a kneeling pushup position. Slowly roll the ab roller forward, stretching your body into a straight line. Go as low as you can without breaking form, then slowly roll yourself back to your starting position. Keep your upper back a bit rounded and your core as tight as possible. Align your head and neck with your spine at all times. As your core becomes stronger, you’ll have better engagement. Repeat for 4 sets of 10 reps.”

Kneeling Rope Crunches

“Using the rope on a cable fly machine, choose a starting weight that will challenge you (about 30 pounds, but adjust as needed). Then, get into a kneeling position in front of the machine. Grab onto the rope with both hands and then place your thumbs on your temples. Your hands will stay in this position the entire time to engage your core. Don’t pull with your arms! Bend down at the waist, lower your head to the floor and lower your butt so your thighs are at a 60-degree angle. Don’t let your booty touch your heels! Return to the starting position and repeat for 4 sets of 30 reps. Be as stable as possible, because this one is SUPER evil.”