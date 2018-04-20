Kim Kardashian Has Already Lost 5 Lbs. on Her 10-Day Cleanse: 'This Makes a Big Difference'

Kim Kardashian West’s new cleanse is really paying off!

“Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs. down,” the 37-year-old wrote on social media, just one day after announcing she was doing the 10-day Sunfare Optimal Cleanse in order to look her best for the Met Gala next month.

“I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed,” she added. “I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference.”

But even with the added motivation to keep up with the cleanse, the next couple of days are going to be rough for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

“For the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please,” she added.

Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today. I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please 😜 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2018

RELATED: ‘Less Cellulite’! Kim Kardashian Praises Trainer in Wake of Sister Khloé’s Cheating Scandal

Opening up about her health routine on her website/app on Thursday, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed she had been “so excited” to start the cleanse because “the food looked so filling and there are only three days that you just drink liquids.”

“I have the Met Gala coming up and I’ve worked so hard working out, but I started eating a lot of sweets and I wanted to just change my food patterns to eat healthier and cut sugar out of my life as much as I can,” she wrote.

“We always have sweets around and it’s really hard when there are temptations everywhere. I already completed day one and two of the cleanse, and I’ve been surrounded by doughnuts, but I stayed away. I’m so proud of myself!” she added.

Continuing, she wrote, “This is seriously not a sponsored thing, I just really wanted to try it.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Kim Kardashian West Kim Kardashian West/Instagram

RELATED: 1,700 Calories, 64 Ounces of Water and Not Many Carbs: What Kim Kardashian West Eats in a Day

Days before announcing her cleanse, the mother of three thanked trainer Melissa Alcantara for helping to transform her body.

“Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body,” the 37-year-old wrote alongside a bikini snap from her recent vacation to Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference,” the reality star said, adding that now not only was her body firmer, but also that she had “less cellulite and so much more” confidence.

“THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy bodybuilding workouts & springs that I hate 😜& putting me on to this lifestyle,” she added.

Detailing the “grueling” fitness routine, KUWTK star’s trainer previously told PEOPLE Kardashian West was “committed” to putting in the hard work needed in order to really see results.

“She can’t believe how much has changed over the last few months. And when you’re in this deep, it’s hard to go back. She just keeps it up. She’s focused and she has a goal in mind,” the trainer continued.