'Less Cellulite'! Kim Kardashian Praises Trainer in Wake of Sister Khloé's Cheating Scandal

Kim Kardashian West is very thankful for her trainer.

Days after the mother of three shared bikini photos from her trip to Turks and Caicos with sister Kourtney Kardashian — which were all originally posted after news broke that Tristan Thompson had allegedly cheated on Khloé Kardashian during her pregnancy — Kardashian West thanked trainer Melissa Alcantara for transforming her body.

“Shout out to my trainer @fitgurlmel who really changed my body,” the reality star, 37, wrote alongside a bikini snap from her recent vacation.

“When I wasn’t happy with what I saw back in the mirror I spent a whole year training so hard 5 or 6 days a week putting in a lot of work and changed the way that I eat and there’s such a noticeable difference,” she said, adding that now not only was her body firmer, but also that she had “less cellulite and so much more” confidence.

“THANK YOU for waking up at 5am to do crazy body building workouts & springs that I hate 😜& putting me on to this lifestyle,” Kardashian West added.

Detailing the “grueling” fitness routine, KUWTK star’s trainer previously told PEOPLE Kardashian West “loves and hates leg days.”

“But she’s committed! She knows what it takes.” she continued, praising her client for being a “workhorse.”

Hours after sharing the beachside snap, the 37-year-old also posted another photo from her Turks and Caicos trip, in which she appeared to be wearing the same black bikini.

Accessorizing her simple bikini with a “Calabasas California” hat, she fittingly captioned the snapshot, “Calabasas girl in Turks.”

Explaining why she previously decided to delete a few bikini photos from Instagram, Kardashian West wrote on Friday that she “didn’t like the vibe on my page,” but that she had “re-filtered” them and would be “resposting some.”

Alongside one of the deleted photos, the reality star added that she’s “crazy about the vibe on my IG page. #PositiveVibesOnly,” which could also be an indirect way of addressing the scandal surrounding her family at the moment.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the new mom hasn’t broken up with Thompson, and is dealing with things “day by day” for now.

“Khloé still hasn’t made a decision about her relationship with him. They’re not broken up yet,” a source explained. “It’s such a tough call for her to make right now, and she’s just taking it day by day.”

But even though her future with the 27-year-old NBA player may be unclear, there’s one thing Kardashian is totally sure about: how much she loves her daughter.

“She is so happy to be a mom,” another insider previously revealed.

While Khloé has yet to share a photo of her bundle of joy, the source added that she “is very cute with lots of black hair.”