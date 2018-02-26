Two Families Undergo West Virginia's First 'Kidney Swap: 'It Was a Miracle'

Dustin Kent, of Saint Albans, West Virginia, was devastated when he learned he wasn’t a match for his father who desperately needed a kidney transplant. Less than 15 miles away, in Charleston, Pam and Brian King were experiencing the same heartache.

“When I found out I wasn’t a match, we were all pretty bummed,” Dustin, 33, tells PEOPLE, noting that he had been in touch with a transplant coordinator at Charleston Area Medical Center. “Then a week later the transplant coordinator called me and said that she found a match for my dad, and that I was a match for [Pam’s] husband who needed a transplant.”

He adds: ” It’s crazy how it all worked out.”

Dustin donated a kidney to 61-year-old Brian, and Brian’s wife Pam returned the favor by giving one of hers to David.

Brian had been waiting about four years for a new kidney, as he suffers chronic kidney disease. Pam, 65, spoke through tears as she recalled the heartbreaking moments she learned that her husband was in need of a new kidney.

“I was scared. Yes, I was sad. But I was always hopeful,” Pam tells PEOPLE. “I love Brian very much and whatever he wanted to do to continue our lives together, I was willing to do that.”

With that, the couple was ecstatic when they learned that Brian would finally get a new kidney.

“I had resigned myself long ago to receiving a necrotic kidney from someone who had passed on,” Brian says. “I was willing to wait. Finding out that there were folks on the other side that were able to step in … was absolutely amazing.”

On Jan. 29 and 30, two Cleveland Clinic surgeons and the CAMC transplant team completed West Virginia’s first-ever, paired kidney exchange — or “kidney swap.”

“I knew there was possibility of something happening for me. I was worried about my son more — a father always worries about his kids more than he worries about himself,” David says. “But everything just fell into place. I think it was a miracle.”

Now, the Kents and the Kings are recovering from their surgeries. And Dustin says he’s “shocked” by how quickly his once-ailing father, 57, is recovering.

“I’m feeling good!” David tells PEOPLE. “I’m getting sleep and there’s really no pain or anything. [Doctors] told me I could drive short distances and maybe go back to work mid-March.”

The patients met briefly before the surgery, but they all say they plan to stay in touch and hopefully get together soon after everyone recovers fully.

“We’ve found some new friends — actually, family,” David says. “I guess we’re all kind of related now.”

The Kings echoed David’s statements.

“There are two heroes in all of this. And that’s Pam and Dustin,” Brian gushes. “They’re part of our new family.”