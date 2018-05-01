Khloé Kardashian Preparing to Get Her Body Back: 'She's Going to Be the Hottest Mom,' Says Source

Khloé Kardashian wants her pre-baby body back.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, on April 12, is “so happy being a new mom,” a source tells PEOPLE — but she’s also “looking forward to getting back to her normal workout routine.”

“Khloé stayed in great shape during her pregnancy and was committed to staying healthy for herself and the baby,” says the source. “She told herself she wasn’t going to stress about getting her body back right away [since] she needs to be kind to herself and give it some time. But working out is a big part of Khloe’s life and she’ll be back in action in no time.”

“She’s going to be the hottest mom around!” adds the source.

Kardashian, 33, has developed a passion for fitness in recent years, losing weight and toning up during her split from now ex-husband Lamar Odom. She’s since made workouts a part of her daily social media postings and even went on to host her own show on E! called Revenge Body, in which she helped participants drop their extra pounds.

All of that was before Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson learned they were expecting, of course. Once pregnant, Kardashian worked hard to maintain her healthy diet and exercise routine.

“Whatever you do before you’re pregnant, you’re allowed to continue, and they say it leads for a better delivery,” she wrote on her website and app in January. “I feel great, and I would feel horrible if I was just sitting around, overeating all day… I don’t have swollen feet, I don’t have a lot of these things because I’m staying so active right now. So, as long as I can, I want to keep that up.”

All that fell apart once she entered her third trimester, with Kardashian revealing on her website and app that she missed her pre-pregnancy body.

“I’ve been eating like a beast and I don’t like it, LOL,” she admitted. “In my second trimester, I was giving in to my cravings in moderation — but now in my third, I just don’t have the self-control I used to have. Like it seriously all went out the window in my eighth month!”

Luckily, Kardashian wasn’t letting herself get too upset about it. “I’m not sweating it because I’ll get back on track,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, sources tell PEOPLE that the new mom has made “no decisions” about her future with Thompson, 27, who allegedly cheated on her throughout her pregnancy.

A source previously told PEOPLE she’s “just focusing” on newborn daughter and, despite her initial plan to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible after giving birth, is staying put at Thompson’s home in Cleveland “indefinitely.”

As far as rekindling her romance with the basketball player or breaking things off, the source said Kardashian is “delaying that conversation until she’s ready.”