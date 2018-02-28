Khloé Kardashian Says She Feels Brother Rob Is 'Trapped' in His Own Body: 'It's Debilitating'

Khloé Kardashian is helping a married couple achieve their very different health goals — and she’s using her own family members to relate to both of their struggles.

In a teaser for the season finale of Revenge Body, the 33-year-old reality star meets Allison and Chad. While Allison’s goal is to lose weight in order to have a safe pregnancy and start a family, her husband is looking to bulk up after a lifetime of being thin.

“Me being so much underweight, it puts a lot of doubt in my mind of who I am, even as a man,” Chad admits. “Because, you know, a man is always the one that saves the girl and sweeps her off her feet. I can’t do that for her because I’m not strong enough to.”

Kardashian — who is expecting her first child — connects with both perspectives.

“I know how you feel,” she tells Allison, revealing that her brother Rob Kardashian is battling his own weight issues. “You feel trapped in your own body, and I feel that way for my brother, who has gained a lot of weight. It’s debilitating.”

The only male member of the KarJenner siblings has mostly kept out of the spotlight amid his battle with weigh gain and depression. In December, a source told PEOPLE, that the 30-year-old is “still struggling with his health.”

“He keeps himself isolate and mostly socializes with his family.”

Rob Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian

Rob Kardashian Gabe Ginsberg/Getty

The soon-to-be mom also stands up against being body shamed for being underweight, sharing that her sister Kendall Jenner was made fun of for her small frame growing up.

“I think people don’t sympathize when people are body shamed for being too thin,” Kardashian says. “My sister Kendall, when she was growing up, she was very skinny and she used to get bullied all the time for being too skinny. And I think body shaming of any kind is still bullying and not acceptable.”

Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Calls Out Body Shamers: ‘So Rude of People to Say I’m Getting Fat’

“I’m so proud of the both of you two, and I can tell that you love each other so much,” Kardashian tells the couple. “It’s gonna be difficult because you two are in two totally different worlds on this journey.”

The season finale of Revenge Body airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on E!