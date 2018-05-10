New Mom Khloe Kardahian ‘Exhausted’ as She Tries to Get ‘Back into the Groove of Working Out’

Khloé Kardashian is super excited about being allowed to work out again, but she’s also got a long way to go before she can get back to her old fitness regimen.

“Today is the first day that I have been allowed to work out with my trainer,” the 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star — who recently welcomed 4-week-old daughter True — revealed on Thursday in a series of social media videos.

Although the new mom admitted she was “exhausted” after finishing up her first workout, that didn’t put a damper on how excited she was to be getting back into the swing of things.

“It feels so good to finally sweat again and feel like I’m evolving and doing something progressive for my body and my mind,” she added.

Addressing her current fitness limitations — which includes trying to balance breastfeeding with working out — the Revenge Body host reminded herself that “it’s only day one.”

“It is a struggle getting back into the groove of working out. Mentally, I’m strong, but physically it’s just not the same. My body is not doing what I feel like my mind is telling it to do. So that’s a struggle, but it’s only day one,” she said. “I need to motivate myself.”

Kardashian’s latest sweat session comes just two days after she was photographed hitting the gym in Cleveland, where she lives with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, amid allegations he cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

Opening up about how much she wants to get her pre-baby body back, earlier this week the 33-year-old revealed on her website/app that she “couldn’t believe how big my booty looked” after she saw herself “in those first post-pregnancy paparazzi photos

“I can’t wait to tone up again and get my body back to where it was,” she added.

Kardashian is also convinced that her 4-week-old daughter is going to be incredibly strong and athletic, just like her parents.

“Baby True is going to be a month old on Thursday! So far, she’s so incredibly sweet and patient — really not fussy at all,” the reality star shared in a Thursday update to her website and app.

“I can tell she’s going to be super athletic and incredibly strong! She’s very calm, peaceful and loves to cuddle with her parents,” Kardashian continue as she praised her little bundle of joy.