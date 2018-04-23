Kevin Smith Opens Up About Heart Attack — and Reveals the Surprising Song He Sang During Surgery

Kevin Smith is feeling “great” just two months after suffering a massive “widowmaker” heart attack in February, and he’s thanking the health scare for changing his lifestyle.

“Honestly, the heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Smith said during an appearance on Today, Monday.

The director was scheduled to perform two shows for a stand-up special in February when he was forced to cancel the second appearance over health concerns. The decision proved life-saving, as Smith revealed on social media at the time: “The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

The 47-year-old said he didn’t even know he’d had a heart attack until he was in the operating room. In fact, his pain was so low, he said, because “I got blazed before my show.”

“I didn’t feel like I was having a heart attack, didn’t recognize that it was happening,” said Smith.

Smith told Today‘s Craig Melvin and Savannah Guthrie that he was awake during the surgery, revealing, “I was talking the whole operation.”

“[The doctor] told me later on ‘You’re very chatty.’ He’s like, ‘You wanted to know everything. You were singing a song — Degrassi. And I was singing the theme song to Degrassi because it’s very hopeful.”

Smith has been on the mono diet since early March, and has dropped a significant amount of weight. Smith also announced on Today that he is now an ambassador for Weight Watchers.

Smith said he’ll share his journey while he attempts to lose an additional 30 lbs.