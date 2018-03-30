Kevin Smith is down one “small child,” with one more to go!

The filmmaker is focused on losing weight after having a massive “widowmaker” heart attack on Feb. 25, and he hit a big milestone on Friday.

“Down 26 pounds today! Started March 8th and now four weeks later, I’ve lost a small child worth of weight! Doc told me to lose 50 lbs. and I’m now over halfway to that goal!” Smith, 47, tweeted. “Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!”

The Clerks star is losing weight with the mono diet that helped Penn Jillette drop over 100 lbs. The plan recommends eating only potatoes for the first two weeks, and then adding in salads and vegetables over the next three months.

“It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting. And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again,” Smith said on his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, on March 19.

The mono diet is also animal product-free, and dieters cannot eat fruit or nuts.

“No more animal-related products. My kid is thrilled because she’s a vegan, ‘She’s like, ‘Welcome home brother,’ ” Smith said of his 18-year-old daughter Harley Quinn. “This doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an ‘I have to.’ I don’t know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater. The program is so far manageable.”

And Smith said his old eating habits are long gone.

“I ate the way I wanted for 47 years and look where it got me. You had your fun, move on.” said the father of one, who previously lost 85 lbs. in 2010. “I’ll never eat the way I used to.”

Along with the 26-lb. weight loss, Smith is getting other great results from his new lifestyle.

“I feel fantastic! I have more energy than I’ve had in f—ing years. Everything working f—ing better. It’s not working great, look at me, but everything better,” he said.