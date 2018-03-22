Kevin Smith Reveals He's Lost 17 Lbs. In 9 Days on Post-Heart Attack Diet of Potatoes Only

Kevin Smith is giving a plant-based diet a try following his near-fatal heart attack on Feb. 25.

In his first Hollywood Babble-On podcast, the director, 47, revealed he’s been on a meal plan after being told by his doctors to lose 50 lbs due to the massive “widowmaker” attack.

“In nine days, I’ve lost 17 lbs,” Smith revealed, adding that he’s been following illusionist Penn Jillette’s mono diet from his book, Presto!: How I Made Over 100 Pounds Disappear which recommends eating only potatoes for the first two weeks before introducing salads and vegetables (no fruits or nuts) for the next three months.

“It’s a pretty intense program, but it’s been interesting. And of course necessary for my health and stuff. But once I get to a decent place, then I can think about eating again,” Smith shared.

“I’ll never eat the way I used to. The way I used to eat wasn’t f—ing horrible. It was in my childhood that’s what my doctor said,” said the father of one, who previously lost 85 lbs. in 2010.

RELATED: Kevin Smith Had a ‘Widowmaker’ Heart Attack: Here’s What That Means

RELATED: Penn Jillette Reveals How He Lost 105 Lbs.: ‘The Way I Did It Was Very Extreme’

Though he’s in the beginning stages of the meal plan, one loved one is enthusiastic about his lifestyle change.

“No more animal-related products. My kid is thrilled because she’s a vegan, ‘She’s like, ‘Welcome home brother,’ ” Smith said of his 18-year-old daughter Harley Quinn. “This doesn’t come from a personal philosophy, this comes from an ‘I have to.’ I don’t know if I call myself a vegan, maybe a non-animal eater. The program is so far manageable.”

Smith, who lost his father to a heart attack in June 2003, has been sticking to potatoes for now but will soon be consuming foods that he’s hesitant on incorporating into his day-to-day meals.

“They introduce vegetables. I’ll give it a shot it’s that or the f—ing grave. I can’t guarantee I’m going to be a vegetable eater. I ate the way I wanted for 47 years and look where it got me. You had your fun, move on,” he said.

[soundcloud url="https://api.soundcloud.com/tracks/415862550" params="visual=true&color=#ff5500&auto_play=false&hide_related=false&show_comments=true&show_user=true&show_reposts=false&show_teaser=true" width="100%" height="300" iframe="true" /]

As he continues to see results of his weight loss, he also gave fans an update on his post-op condition.

“I feel fantastic! I have more energy than I’ve had in f—ing years. Everything working f—ing better, it’s not working great, look at me, but everything better,” Smith shared.