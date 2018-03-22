Kevin Hart Takes Tiffany Haddish Roller Skating on New Workout Show What the Fit

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are ready for a roller skating battle.

The comedy duo hilariously take a roller skating class together on Hart’s new YouTube original series What the Fit, where the actor tries out alternative workout classes with celebrity friends like Haddish, Khloé Kardashian, Scott Eastwood and more. But in this episode, Hart’s ego is a bit stronger than his skills.

Haddish and Hart meet up with the L.A. Roller Girls for their roller skating lesson. After learning how to moonwalk and do a hip pop move, Hart challenges Haddish to a skate-off.

“I think my competition is fairly cocky,” Haddish says. “He thinks he got it going on like he the best. But, no. my last words is rest in peace, Kevin. Cause yous bout to bite the dust.”

Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish Laugh Out Loud Network

Though Hart is confident, sarcastically saying that “It’s hard to teach a guy who knows everything,” winning isn’t that simple, and Haddish is a solid competitor.

Along with working on their fitness, the pair also try out one of Haddish’s favorite activities: couponing. Hart and Haddish head to an ultrasound clinic to make use of her two-for-one ultrasound discount, where the bemused technician asks Haddish if she’s pregnant.

“I don’t know, I’ve had a couple run-ins,” she jokes. “I think there are little people in there climbing on the walls.”

She is, however, baby-free, and ropes an unwilling Hart into his ultrasound, where the technician is extremely impressed by Hart’s muscles.

“Look at those muscles! You should be proud of yourself!” she says. “And a big heart. Healthy man with the big heart and the big muscles.”

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart Laugh Out Loud Network

Check out the full episode to see who wins the roller skating battle, and get new episodes of Kevin Hart: What the Fit weekly on the Laugh Out Loud Network channel on YouTube.