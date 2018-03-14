Kelly Ripa has a favorite pastime (and no, it isn’t SoulCycle or chatting up celebrities on her show): it’s hitting back at people who troll her on the Internet.

Luckily for the Live with Kelly and Ryan host, she got the chance to take on her trolls twice in one week. First, on March 10, she and husband Mark Consuelos expertly responded to a woman on Instagram who said Consuelos “looks funny” because “he’s short.”

“Please tell me how it is I can try to look taller. I’m dying to know,” Consuelos, 46, wrote back.

“He’s tall where it counts babe,” Ripa, 47, hilariously added.

Just a day later, Ripa was at it again, when a woman wrote on a Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram post that “[Ripa’s] head looks to big for her tiny body.”

Ripa swiftly replied, “to is spelled too FYI.” E! News first reported Ripa’s response.

Ironically, in the post where this woman decided to body-shame Ripa, the talk show host was talking about her love of trolling.

“I like trolling. I love trolling a troll. It is my favorite thing to do,” Ripa said in the Instagram video, and then gives an example of one gem.

“‘You have too much makeup on. Makes you look like a wax figure.’ I say, ‘No, no, no. I have on way more makeup than a wax figure. I know, because I have a wax figure at Madame Tussaud’s and she doesn’t wear this much makeup. But she didn’t get to go to the Academy Awards, did she?’ ” Ripa recited.

So watch out Internet trolls — Ripa can play your game, and do it 10 times better.