Mark Consuelos Says the Body Shaming Over Kelly Ripa's Bikini Was 'Bizarre'

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are still confused by the Instagram commenters who criticized Ripa for wearing a bikini on the beach.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the couple was asked about the incident, which Consuelos called “bizarre.”

Back in March, the Riverdale actor, 46, shared a picture of his wife in a gold bikini during a beach vacation, with the caption, “Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave…”

Surprisingly, the comments section filled with complaints that Ripa shouldn’t be wearing a bikini at age 47, and Consuelos swooped in to defend the mom of three.

Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa/Instagram

“I wanted to take a couple of days to weigh in. Probably should’ve earlier arguably. But I wanted to be above it. Well, now I’m not. I posted this pic of the women I most admire. As a playful tribute to my wife who I’m proud of in endless ways,” he wrote in the comments section. “She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come.”

Mark Consuelos

“If that offends you in some way, if it triggers you, or some other psychosis you’re suffering from, I suggest you get over it and get used to it,” he continued. “I love you @kellyripa…keep killing it.”

Consuelos reiterated his surprise when a viewer called in to ask about the incident on WWHL.

“It was bizarre, it was like, what else are you supposed to wear at the beach?” he said.

“I don’t know what I’m supposed to wear at the beach,” Ripa added. “I mean I wasn’t in synagogue, I was at the beach, I mean…if you come up with an option let me know.”