Kelly Ripa Credits This Unusual Diet for Her Bikini Body — at Age 47

Kelly Ripa is 47 and works hard for her body — even if the internet trolls think she should cover up at her age.

The Live with Kelly & Ryan host, who was criticized on Instagram for donning a gold bikini on a beach getaway, follows a strict diet and exercise regimen to stay in tip-top shape, as her husband Mark Consuelos pointed out.

“She works extremely hard in her professional life and her commitment to exercise, healthy diet is admirable and the benefits show. Yes she’s wearing a bikini at age 47 and will no doubt wear one for many years to come,” he wrote in a reply to Ripa’s critics.

So how exactly is Ripa always “killing it,” as Consuelos said? She first starts with an high-alkaline diet, which focuses on vegetables like beets, broccoli, cucumber, kale, kiwi, bell pepper and more, while avoiding acidic foods like yogurt, fish and sugar.

“It has changed my life, it’s changed the whole way I think about food,” Ripa said on her show in 2015.

The mom of three learned about the diet, which starts with a seven-day cleanse, from celebrity nutritionist Dr. Daryl Gioffre.

“It’s a very manageable cleanse. It’s very manageable,” Ripa said. “You’re not hungry. It’s not like … people go, ‘What are you eating? You’re just drinking, you know, a green juice a day?’ No, it’s not like that. You eat. I actually eat much more on this cleanse than I do in my actual life, but it’s what you eat and how you eat it.”

She has since figured out ways to make the alkaline diet work for her life, with some small adjustments.

“I like to drink coffee. I occasionally will have fish. The alkaline diet is primarily a vegan diet, but I like cream in my coffee. I like to have a glass of wine. So I don’t adhere to it strictly, but when I do a cleanse, it will be seven days, and then I go back to my normal life. But my normal life, like I said, is not that different than the alkaline cleanse,” Ripa told PEOPLE in 2015.

The TV host is also extremely dedicated to her workouts, and loves AKT — Anna Kaiser Technique — and SoulCycle classes, along with running. She called her workout classes her version of “clubbing.”

“I love the dance class,” Ripa said of AKT. “Because I think I’ve aged out of going clubbing, really, that’s my nightclub. Everybody there is my age, so it’s like a bunch of us old ladies working out.”

Ripa said her workouts are vital for her physical and mental health.

“There are a lot of people that don’t have to work out, and I am so happy for them, but I have to work out for my body type,” Ripa said. “It’s part of my routine. It’s part of my ritual. It doesn’t just make me look better, but it makes me emotionally feel better.”