Katherine Heigl Shares Photos of Her Weight Loss Almost 14 Months After Birth of Son Joshua

Katherine Heigl is on her way to a well-earned six-pack.

The mother of three, 39, shared three photos of herself on Instagram Monday to show off her weight loss progress nearly 14 months after giving birth to her third child, 13-month-old son Joshua Bishop.

Heigl shared a candid post about her journey to lose the baby weight.

“The first pic was taken one month after he was born. The second pic was taken almost a full year later and the last pic was taken this weekend,” the actress wrote. “I wish I had a few from in between the first and second so you could really see how slow my progress was but alas…I was busy covering it all up those months, not posing in my unders!”

Katherine Heigl Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Heigl said she had a vacation at the beach to look forward to, as well as a job on Suits — both being motivators for the actress to get back into shape as well as “my deep desire to feel fit, strong and sexy.”

The former Grey’s Anatomy star said she was also motivated to do “a deep dive search for the ab muscles” that are currently “buried under that belly somewhere!”

Heigl said she followed the Bikini Body Guide program by Australian trainer Kayla Itsines, and the Sweat app.

“I won’t lie, the workouts are real a— kickers but the progress I’ve made in only 5 short weeks has kept me motivated and inspired to keep going!” she wrote. “I am so grateful I’ve had a full year to find those ab muscles and get my butt back up where it belongs and wasn’t forced by work to snap back into shape, but it is time to make the strength, fitness and overall health of my body a priority and I am so grateful that @rachparcell shared her story and got this mama motivated!”

Katherine Heigl with her son Joshua Katherine Heigl/Instagram

Heigl isn’t the only actress sharing their health journeys after having a baby. Blake Lively opened up about losing 61 lbs. after 14 months of training.

The mother of two shared an Instagram post, writing, ““Turns out you can’t lose the 61 lbs. you gained during pregnancy by just scrolling through Instagram and wondering why you don’t look like all the bikini models. Thanks @donsaladino for kickin my A double S into shape. 10 months to gain, 14 months to lose. Feeling very proud.”