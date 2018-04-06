Kailyn Lowry Shares a Nearly Nude Photo as She Calls for Female Empowerment While on Vacation

Kailyn Lowry is making sure she soaks up as much sun as possible – and avoids tan lines – while on spring break in Jamaica.

The Teen Mom 2 star, 26, shared a photo of herself standing on her hotel balcony wearing nothing but a black thong with a white towel clutched to her chest.

Her arm sleeve tattoo was visible as her blonde hair shielded her face as she added the hashtag #womenempowerment to the photo.

“Just checking out the view 👀😉☀🏝,” she captioned while adding several hashtags such as, “#jamaica #womenempowerment #bodypositive #curves #springbreak #kailandthechaos #lovetheskinyourein.”

This is not the first time Lowry has daringly shown her curves on social media. In March, Lowry shed her clothes for her birthday in a black and white photo shoot that she shared on Instagram.

In the saucy photo, the mom of three revealed her numerous tattoos while she sat with her legs and arms crossed to shield her chest.

“Birthday suit for the birthday girl 😉🎂🎉📷 by @wendydarlingphotography,” she wrote in the caption.

The MTV star has always been open about embracing her body, revealing her struggles with her body image in January.

“Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW,” she tweeted. “The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement [sic]. Sure I put myself out there. But never in my life have I seen or felt cruelty like I have lately.”

The co-host of Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley has considered plastic surgery but recently she changed her mind about undergoing multiple procedures in Miami, Florida, which would have included liposuction and a breast augmentation.

“I didn’t go through w my surgeries in Miami so let’s sell unflattering pix of Kail @ the beach so everyone can see her fat & cellulite to make her regret cancelling [sic],” she wrote, later adding, “Ok I’m done crying about it.”