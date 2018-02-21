Curvy Model Jordyn Woods Says Her Fitness Philosophy Is All About "Staying Consistent"

Jordyn Woods has recently upped her fitness game.

“I look back to videos of me working out five months ago or two months ago and I’m like, ‘Wow!’ ” Kylie Jenner’s BFF told E! News. “Because I do it every day, so much has changed so fast,”

The curvy model recently tweeted that this is the “happiest [she’s] been in a long time,” and says she’s fully committed to her new lifestyle — even if it’s not always easy.

My happy place @mackfit A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:30pm PST

“I have a love-hate relationship with cardio…weights, squats, I feel like it all plays an important role,” said the 20-year-old.

Woods — who posts her exercises on Instagram in an effort to inspire others to “get up and do something” — has said she’s “become addicted” to working out with celebrity trainer Mack, who also trains Ariel Hunter and Tess Holliday.

As for the key to her success, she revealed it’s “just staying consistent and doing something every day, whether it’s walking, jogging, squats, weights at home or going to the gym. I feel like a little bit of something every day is very helpful.”

Woods’s passion for fitness is also crossing over into fashion.

“My workouts have inspired me to make an activewear line because it’s so difficult to find supportive clothing and clothing that’s cute and actually inspires you to get up,” she said. “By the end of this year, I’m going to have my own activewear line!”