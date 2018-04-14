Jenny Mollen Reveals a Thyroid Problem Post-Pregnancy Has Caused Her to Rapidly Lose Weight

Jenny Mollen is opening up about a recent health scare which led to the discovery that she is suffering from “some sort of hyperthyroidism.”

The mother of two, 38, shared the news with her fans on Instagram on Friday with a photo of herself standing in the middle of a sidewalk as she looked down at the ground.

The actress revealed that after losing a lot of weight recently, she woke up that morning with a “giant bulge in my neck” that caused her to worry about her health.

“Many of you have written and asked me about my rapid weight loss. Weight loss that to be honest, I couldn’t really explain until now,” she wrote in the caption. “This morning I woke up w a giant bulge in my neck the size of a golf ball. I had blood work and an ultrasound and will be waiting for the results over the weekend.”

She continued, “Though I am not certain, I have good reason to believe it is some sort of hyperthyroidism. Apparently this is common in women AFTER PREGNANCY. If anyone has experienced this or thinks they might have the same thing, please leave me a message below. Also anyone in NYC w a Doc they love #thyroid#hyperthyroidism #nyc.”

Mollen shared a mirror selfie of herself and husband Jason Biggs in early March in which she got candid about her post-pregnancy body five months after giving birth to son Lazlo.

“#5monthspostpartumThanks @the100pilates,” Mollen wrote in the caption as she smiled in the photo.

Mollen frequently shared photos of her changing body throughout her pregnancy with the couple’s 5-month-old son and continued to do so after delivering her son via C-section.

In October, the mother of two shared a photo of her scar from the surgery, giving her followers a close-up view of the incision.

“I just met my new c-section scar for the first time this morning. Thank you Dr. Albert Sassoon for your artistry,” Mollen captioned the image.

“Because I wish somebody had shown me a pic like this 9 months ago, I’d like to insist this be your new business card,” she joked. “#2weekspostpartum #csection #keepingitreal #albertsassoon4EVA 💥💥💥💥”