Body positive blogger Jenna Kutcher regularly shares messages about self-love, but there was one post in particular that struck a chord with her more than 200,000 Instagram followers.

Kutcher, 29, shared an image March 14 of herself and her husband, Drew Kutcher — who is prominently featured on her page — wearing bathing suits and happily kissing while strolling on a beach in Hawaii. And the photo, taken by photographer Lindsey Roman, came with both a surprising and uplifting caption.

The Wisconsin and Hawaii-based Kutcher revealed that she was “taken aback” after receiving a DM from someone saying they “couldn’t believe [she] managed to land a guy as good looking” as Drew.

“Part of my insecurity with my body has stemmed around being married to Mr. 6-Pack himself,” she wrote. “Why should I, a curvy girl get him? I feel unworthy and when I write narratives in my head that because I am not thin, I don’t deserve him.”

She continued: “This man has embraced every curve, every dimple, pound and pimple for the last ten years and has always me reminded me that I’m beautiful even when my inner dialogue doesn’t match. So yes, my thighs kiss, my arms are big, and my bum is bumpy but there is just more of me for him to love and I chose the man that could handle alllll that (and so much more!).”

The wedding photographer was flooded with positive comments, and was appreciative and surprised by the attention that followed.

“We’ve spent the last few days gawking at the fact that society believes that seeing two people (who happen to have different body types) in love is newsworthy, and yet we are embracing it whole heartedly because it means that we get to share our message with YOU, with the world,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.



“We are not our bodies. I am not defined by titles like ‘curvy’ or plus size, Drew is not defined by ‘Mr. Six Pack,’ ” she continued.

“At the end of the day, we are the girl and the guy who fell in love and started dating in college after [Drew] lost a bet that led to a first kiss – the rest is history,” she shared. “Our story is has held ups and down, light and loss and we’ve chosen to show up and turn the mess into our message. Because we believe the world is hungry for REAL and going viral has proven that.”

