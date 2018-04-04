Jenna Dewan Tatum Eats Only Plant-Based Foods (Including French Fries!): What She Eats in a Day

Jenna Dewan Tatum sticks to eating foods that make her feel her best.

“I consider eating healthy a way of life because I feel better, plain and simple,” she told PEOPLE last year. “I’m not a fan of dieting, which is why I choose to eat healthy most of the time. I keep it in balance, so I don’t have to crash diet. When I want to splurge I allow myself and don’t beat myself up — I just make a plan to eat extra healthy the next day or work out.”

When she decides to splurge, Dewan Tatum goes for “salty, savory food,” including her favorite: “French fries!”

“I also choose to eat plant-based foods because not only is it healthy and yummy, but I feel ethically right,” says the World of Dance host, 36. “We have become so off-balance with our animal consumption. Even one meatless meal a week helps!”

Check out Dewan Tatum's daily food log below, and for more inspiring weight loss stories from people who lost 100 lbs. or more.

Hydration

2 liters of water

Breakfast

Kimberly Snyder’s Glowing Green smoothie with spinach, romaine lettuce, water, celery, apple, pear, banana, lemon juice, cilantro and parsley

Lunch

Quinoa tabouli

Hummus

Cucumber and tomato salad with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and pepper

Snack

Fruit smoothie with apple, banana, raspberries, blueberries and water

Dinner

Quinoa bowl with black beans, chopped tomatoes, roasted squash, zucchini, red peppers, avocado, corn, salsa, tortilla strips, lime, vegan chipotle sauce, salt and pepper

Total Calories:

1,431

The Verdict:

“Jenna does a great job getting her daily fruits and vegetables,” says Atlanta-based dietitian Marisa Moore, who also commends Dewan Tatum’s lunch and dinner choices for being “packed with plant-based fiber and protein.” However, she notes that “Jenna may need more calories to cover vigorous physical activity like dancing or a busy day on-set.”

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.