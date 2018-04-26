Jenna Dewan Twerks Through Her 'Late-Night' Fitness Routine Following Split from Channing Tatum

It’s never a bad time for Jenna Dewan to sneak in a sweat session.

The Step Up star, who recently announced her split from husband Channing Tatum after nearly nine years of marriage, hit the gym after dark for an intense workout with trainer JJ Dancer.

“Late night gym sessions with @iamjjdancer are NO JOKE,” she captioned a preview of her routine on Instagram. But the real action was captured in a workout video posted to YouTube, featuring the 37-year-old actress mastering barbell hip thrusts, hanging tuck ups, dumbbell rows, deadlifts and more.

Despite putting all of her energy into the exercises, Dewan couldn’t help but pull out a few dance moves to the music. After lunges, the dancer looks at the camera and does a body roll, and there is plenty of twerking from both Dewan and her trainer.

“I’m officially dead,” the sweaty star says afterward. “Thank you JJ Dancer for the late night workout. Mama’s gotta get it in!”

Dewan stepped out on Friday night to attend the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s fifth annual Hope and Heritage gala, where she received the organization’s 2018 research award during her first public appearance since PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on April 2 that the couple was separating.

She walked the red carpet in an eye-catching black Zuhair Murad gown featuring beaded floral appliqués and a feather-lined matching cape. She accessorized the look with purple earrings and a yellow floral and green ring.

“Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor!” Dewan wrote on Instagram later, captioning a photo of herself and the glass trophy. “I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children.”

In a statement to PEOPLE on April 2, Dewan and Tatum, 38, announced they were going their separate ways.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” the pair said, later sharing the same statement on their Twitter and Instagram pages. “There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

The former couple first met on the set of their 2006 movie Step Up and tied the knot in 2009. Both share daughter Everly, who will turn 5 in May.

Since jointly announcing their plan to separate, Dewan has been spotted attending workout classes and returning to work on her upcoming project Mixtape.

She’s also slowly returned to social media, even removing her married last name from her accounts. Last week, she updated Instagram with her first post since the separation. “Thank you guys for all your love. Love you right back,” she wrote alongside a beach snap.

A source close to both Dewan and Tatum told PEOPLE on Monday that he was having a tough time adjusting to their separation.

“He always had Jenna and their family to go home to, so having their separation be ‘official’ now has been a big adjustment to for him,” the insider said.

A second source told PEOPLE, “Jenna has a super-packed schedule and a ton of girlfriends to lean on and spend time with. Her life isn’t really changing… if anything, she’s just busier.”