Jeannie Mai Proudly Shows Off Weight Gain While Wearing a Bra and Jeans at Cinco De Mayo Party

Jeannie Mai is showing off her healthy body days after she proudly revealed she had gained 17 pounds.

Mai, 39, was all smiles among pals while attending a Selena Quintanilla-themed Cinco de Mayo party at Chateau Houghton, a.k.a. the Bel-Air, California estate of Adrienne Bailon, her co-host on The Real.

In a nod to one of the late singer’s iconic looks, Mai wore a black bra with matching pants, which she accessorized with a gold chain around her hips and a red cap.

Dania Ramirez, Julissa Bermudez, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jerritt Clark

Dania Ramirez, Julissa Bermudez, Adrienne Bailon Houghton and Jeannie Mai Jerritt Clark

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Reveals She Gained 17 Lbs. Just Days After Ex Announced His New Girlfriend is Pregnant

Throughout the daytime affair, guests sang and danced to some of Quintanilla’s classic tunes while sipping on margaritas by VIVA XXXII Tequila.

As a special treat, Bailon and former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke joined forces to sing “Como La Flor” together karaoke-style.

“Best karaoke partner 😉🎤 LOVE YOU @adriennebailon !!!!! 💋 Such a fun party! #Selena #CincoDeMayo,” Brooke wrote alongside a clip of the performance.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On Wednesday, Mai shared a side-by-side photo of herself wearing the same metallic bronze silk gown on Instagram and opened up about how she felt the need to control her weight for years.

“On the left is the first time I tried on this dress, at a weight I’ve kept for 12 years, 103 lbs,” Mai wrote in the caption. “Staying 103 came from my self control to lose ‘chubby’ teenage weight and a stressful idea that my body was built to look best ‘thin’. As I’m nearing my 40s, I realize that I’ve been thru so much s— mentally and emotionally, why the hell should my body be forced to suffer (from my over controlling ways) too?”

The TV host continued, “So 3 months ago I started a new eating plan and training program and gained 17 lbs. I don’t have a weight goal..just a promise to be as physically Strong as I am mentally Indestructable 🙌🏼.”

“So far I’m 3 months of eating more, (clean protein and saying Yes to carbs!!), lifting heavy weights (best therapy ever!!) and truly loving all of Me. Not sure where I’m headed but I know I’m gonna look the best I’ve ever looked because Im spending quality time on ME. Here’s to Mai first #transformationTuesday. What tips you want me to share in my journey? Cuz I’m def learning now that a figure with curves offers interesting angles 🖤 #summerbodyhereIcome #leanmuscle#StrongisthenewSexy,” she added.

RELATED: Jeannie Mai’s Ex-Husband Expecting His First Child with Girlfriend 6 Months After Announcing Split

Mai’s health update comes days after her ex, The Hollywood Hunter star Freddy Harteis, revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that he was expecting his first child with girlfriend Linsey Toole.

A rep for Mai confirmed to PEOPLE in October that the couple was separating after 10 years of marriage, in part due to Harteis’ desire to have children.

Jeannie Mai and Freddy Harteis Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Mai has been open about the highs and lows of their relationship on The Real, telling her co-hosts in 2014 that the couple disagreed about expanding their family.

“You know how much I love Freddy, my husband. He’s my life. And before we got married, I was very clear about the fact that I probably would not have kids, just because I’ve never felt that. And now, getting older, he definitely seems like he wants kids, and he actually came out and said that he wants children,” an emotional Mai said at the time, tearing up on-air.

“I guess it’s just really hard because I can’t just have a child for another person, and you don’t have a child to save your marriage, but we are in love, and we are enjoying life, and he’s my Freddy, and I’m his Jeannie, and we don’t have any other problems except that, which, you never know what could happen in the future,” she added.

