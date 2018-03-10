Blindspot Star Jaimie Alexander Says She's 'on the Mend' After Her 'Appendix Ruptured'

Jaimie Alexander is recovering from a health scare.

The Blindspot actress, 33, shared a photo on Twitter Friday of herself resting in a hospital bed after her appendix had ruptured. Fortunately, the star said she is on the road to recovery already.

“Hey guys! Appendix ruptured but am on the mend! Just wanted to say a quick hello and let you all know that one of my favorite episodes is TONIGHT! I’m so excited for you all to see it @TheVulcanSalute is phenomenal #blindspot 8/7c TONIGHT on #NBC,” Alexander tweeted.

On Thursday, the actress shared a photo of herself drinking tea in the hospital bed, giving the camera a quirky look as she captioned it, “Happy Thursday,” while the photo read, “Cheers to my appendix.”

Alexander has been starring on the NBC show Blindspot since 2015. In 2016, she and Twilight actor Peter Facinelli ended their engagement.

“Due to conflicting family and work commitments on opposite coasts, and after much consideration, Peter and Jaimie have chosen to part ways amicably and remain good friends,” their reps told PEOPLE.

After the split, Alexander told PEOPLE she was focusing on work and explaining how her character, Jane, helped her cope with challenges and a fresh start.

Jaimie Alexander Kevork Djansezian/NBC/Getty

“The great thing about Jane is she takes it one day at a time and I think that’s such an important lesson for all of us,” the actress said of what she’s learned from her character. “Anything you have coming your way, good or bad, just take it one day at a time. You don’t have to worry too much about what’s to come or what has been, you just focus on the present situation.”

The actress has also learned that she can look to others during tough times.

“When things get a little heavy for her, which is pretty much all the time, she puts her focus on others,” she said of Jane.

While this action heroine frequently plays the tough girl, she’s got a softer side and she connects to her Blindspot character on that level.

“I can relate to her vulnerability,” she said. “She continually inspires me to better myself and be myself and be true to what’s going on in my life.”