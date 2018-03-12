Jackass' Steve-O Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety, Thanks Friends Who 'Locked Me Up' in Psych Ward

Steve-O has hit an impressive milestone — 10 years of sobriety.

The former Jackass star posted about his accomplishment on Saturday, and thanked his friends — singling out co-creator Johnny Knoxville — for getting him help back in 2008.

“Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug,” Steve-O, 43, tweeted. “I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you.”

Steve-O, whose real name is Stephen Glover, also included a photo which showed him standing over a table.

Hard to believe it’s been an entire decade since I’ve had a drink or a drug. I just can’t put into words how grateful I am for @realjknoxville and the rest of the guys who locked me up in a psychiatric ward on March 9, 2008, where this journey began. Thank you, dudes, I love you. pic.twitter.com/10dUWO5ViZ — Steve-O (@steveo) March 10, 2018

Back in 2008, one month after he was hospitalized, Steve-O told PEOPLE that he wanted to make his lifestyle change permanent.

“I’m doing really well, overwhelmed with excitement regarding the future,” he said. “My urge to stay sober, today, is way stronger than my urge to get f—– up. I truly pray to keep it that way.”

And in the 10 years that followed, Steve-O has made that dream a reality. His sole foray into criminal behavior was a 30-day jail sentence in 2015 for protesting against SeaWorld, which he proudly accepted.

Steve-O Robin Marchant/Getty

“Considering I’ve become a clean and sober, dog-rescuing vegan, I must say I’m ready to go to jail — not just because it will bring so much attention to the plight of orcas in captivity, but because it’s nice to let people know I haven’t lost my edge. What can I say, I’m a jackass,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “My whole crane-climbing, fireworks debacle really turned out to be pretty meaningful in the end, too. I mean, if your goal is to make a statement about captivity, you may as well get yourself locked up!”

Steve-O is also now happily engaged to Lux Wright, after popping the question in January.

“Last night, in front of a bunch of my Jackass buddies, my closest friends, my dad, and my sister… she said ‘yes,’ ” he wrote on Instagram. “I planned that for more than six months, and I’m so happy — I can’t wait for you all to see it… #GNARLY.”