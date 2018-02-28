How Oprah Winfrey Has Kept Off 42 Lbs. — and the Surprising New Body Goal She Set

At the beginning of 2017, Oprah Winfrey revealed to PEOPLE that after decades of struggling with her weight, she had lost 42 lbs. Now one year later, she’s maintained the weight loss — even over the holidays.

“Usually every Christmas [I’m] up eight to 12 lbs.,” Winfrey, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “So to be able to gain nothing during Christmas and watch people eat cronuts in front of me, I consider that a victory for someone who has been an emotional eater and struggled with up-and-down weight loss my whole life.”

The billionaire mogul — who’s a spokesperson for Weight Watchers and owns 10 percent of the company — hopes to continue her health journey in anticipation of her next birthday.

Watch People Cover Story: Oprah Winfrey, available now on PeopleTV! Go to PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite mobile or connected TV device

“I really want to get more fit and stronger and see if I can blow it out at 65. Blow it out!” she says, explaining that she’s starting a weight-training program. “My goal to be 65 and you all say, ‘What happened to Oprah? She is ripped.’ “”

For much more on Oprah Winfrey, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

Winfrey at the Feb. 26 premiere of A Wrinkle in Time in L.A.

But the Wrinkle in Time star stresses that as long as she continues to stay at her current weight, she’ll be happy.

“If I didn’t lose another pound, I still feel really fantastic,” Winfrey says. “I’m not trying to be skinny, not trying for a size. I’m just trying to be as healthy as my body wants to be.”

Look for PEOPLE’s new special edition, The Complete Guide to ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ with exclusive photos and interviews with all the stars, out March 2 wherever magazines are sold.

A Wrinkle in Time hits theaters March 9.