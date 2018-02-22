Olympic U.S. Women's Hockey Player Hilary Knight Says She Doesn't Believe in Dieting

In order to take home the gold at this year’s Winter Olympics, U.S. women’s hockey player Hilary Knight is all about healthy eating.

But the 5’11” forward tells PEOPLE she doesn’t believe in dieting.

“It’s not sustainable,” she says. “I believe in lifestyle changes to accommodate a healthy living.”

Given Knight’s intense training schedule, which is currently six days a week, Knight says she eats more calories in order to help her body recover.

The 28-year-old also drinks tons of water — more than 130 ounces when she is working out or on the ice.

Hydration

130 oz. of water

Breakfast

Oatmeal with maple syrup and walnuts; 12 oz. energy drink; banana

Snack

Protein bar; apple slices

Lunch

White bean chicken chili; mixed greens salad with vegetables and light dressing

Snack

Raspberry Greek yogurt with granola; 8 oz. of coconut water

Dinner

Pasta with mixed vegetables; 1 glass of cherry juice

Snack

Popcorn

Total Calories: 2,240

The Verdict: The plant and animal proteins in Knight’s chili at lunch and the variety of vegetables throughout the day give her “a nice mix of smart carbs, protein and produce to fuel her highly active lifestyle,” says Chicago-based dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner. Also her after-dinner snack of popcorn “is a good choice when she’s feeling munchy at night because it is naturally a whole grain.” Plus, for anti-inflammatory benefits Knight could “sprinkle turmeric and black pepper on the popcorn,” says Blatner.

NOTE: It is recommended that women eat at least 1,200 calories per day, and men eat at least 1,800 calories per day.