10 Times Hilary Duff Inspired Us to Be Body Confident

The Younger star says that recognizing her body for what it did — carry and deliver her son, and feed him — helped her get over the fact that the baby weight wasn’t falling off the way it does for other women.

“My body helped create a bond between us, and me being there for him in those first months of his life ultimately was far more important than me trying to get in shape right away,” she told Women’s Health. “And that mental shift helped all the other stuff eventually fall into place.”