Heart Disease Survivor Star Jones Is 'Concerned' About Health Care Rights Under Trump

When Star Jones underwent open-heart surgery, it was considered preventive — she hadn’t had a heart attack, but after being diagnosed with heart disease, it was likely coming. And as the Republicans in Congress and the White House work to strip away the Affordable Care Act, Jones is “more concerned than you can imagine” about what that means for Americans who are also in need of preventive care.

“Preventive health care is what saved my life,” the former talk show host and national ambassador to the American Heart Association (AHA) tells PEOPLE. “So I’m not speaking in theory. I’m speaking in fact.”

Under the Affordable Care Act, Americans have easier access to insurance and the ability to get regular checkups. Jones worries that the Republican efforts to eliminate the program will put people at risk.

“Without the ability to go into the hospital and say to the doctor please run these tests, they would not have found my heart disease,” she says. “And that’s why I’m an advocate for the Affordable Care Act. Access to health care should be a right, not a privilege.”

Jones’ diagnosis in 2010 was a complete shock — she had just completely transformed her health and lost 160 lbs. But when she started feeling lightheaded and had “tremendous” fatigue and heart palpitations, Jones took initiative and went to the doctor. Not only was she “pissed” to have more health issues after losing weight, Jones says she was “floored” by the diagnosis.

“I was knocked for a loop. Because I thought heart disease was an old white man’s disease,” she says. “Because that’s what you saw then. Think back to 2010, the people you were aware of with heart disease were David Letterman and Bill Clinton. You never saw a woman with heart disease, and you certainly never saw a newly hot black chick with heart disease.”

The lack of awareness about women and heart disease — a recent CVS survey found that just 18 percent of women believe that heart disease is a major risk, despite it being the number one cause of death, above all cancers combined — pushed Jones to become an ambassador for the AHA. In the eight years since, she does see a difference in how women view heart disease.

“In 2018 it’s less about awareness and more about action,” she says. “Eighty percent of it is preventable. Twenty percent of it is about genetics and environment, but 80 percent of it is lifestyle changes. Eat less, move more and know your frickin’ numbers. You have to know what your total cholesterol is, what your body mass index is and your family history. That way you can walk into your doctor’s office armed and ask what you can do about it. That’s what 2018 is about. Being your own advocate.”