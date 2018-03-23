Harry Connick Jr. Reveals That Sharing His Wife's Cancer Story on His Show Saved a Viewer's Life

Harry Connick Jr. and his wife, Jill Goodacre, are seeing the immediate positives of sharing the story of her breast cancer journey.

After the couple opened up about Jill’s 2012 diagnosis with Stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma, and her subsequent surgeries and radiation treatments, on his daytime talk show Harry, they’ve heard from hundreds of thankful viewers.

“After we talked about it on my show, it’s a really humbling feeling to know that people will write in and say, ‘I had a sonogram the next day after we saw it on your show, we found a tumor, and it saved my life,’ ” Connick Jr., 50, tells PEOPLE Now.

Jill Goodacre and Harry Connick Jr. Bryan Bedder/NBCUniversal

The singer says that in the six months since they opened up about Goodacre’s journey, they’ve been overwhelmed by the support from his fans, and people who say that they’ve changed their health because of her story.

“Personally, hundreds of people would tell me that, but online [the reaction] was incredible,” Connick Jr. says. “It was really humbling and it drives home how important it is [to share their story].”

He adds that while his career in the entertainment industry is important, health and family comes first, which is part of why he’s encouraging people to get regular cancer screenings in a new campaign.

“Look, we’re in the entertainment business, we all love our families, but there are certain things that we need to take charge of in our lives and our health is one of those things,” Connick Jr. says.