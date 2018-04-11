Armpit hair is not a problem for Halsey.

The singer, 23, posted two sunny selfies on Twitter on Friday, as she got ready for a night out.

One of the photos captured a bit of her armpit hair, and one male Twitter user reposed the image with a sticker saying “LOL” to point it out, along with the caption, “what the hell is this?!!!”

Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, very calmly replied the photo is exactly what it looks like.

“It’s an armpit you’ve put a sticker over. Not sure what else there is here to explain?” she posted.

Halsey’s fans loved her response, and called out the guy for thinking that women can’t let their armpit hair grow freely.

The singer is clearly a fan of ditching her razor — she also reposted a tweet from Charli XCX, who said that she hasn’t “shaved my legs for ages.”

“Saaaaaaaame. Charli XCX ft Halsey Drake remix “Shave For What” coming spring 2018,” Halsey joked.

Halsey is all about being open these days. At the Women’s March in January, she read an emotional poem that recounted multiple sexual assaults and a miscarriage.

“It’s 2002 and my family just moved and the only people I know are my mom’s friends, too, and her son,” she read. “He’s got a case of Matchbox cars and he says that he’ll teach me to play the guitar if I just keep quiet. And the stairwell beside apartment 12:45 will haunt me in my sleep for as long as I am alive and I’m too young to know why it aches in my thighs, but I must lie, I must lie.”

And in March, she was honored at the Endometriosis Foundation of America‘s ninth annual Blossom Ball, and spoke about her battle with the menstrual disorder.

“I can’t pretend any more,” Halsey said, after receiving the organization’s 2018 Blossom Award. “I can’t pretend that just because I’m a pop artist and I’m touring, that everything’s perfect and everything’s all good and my skin’s always great and I’m always fit and my outfits are always perfect.”

“Sometimes I’m bloated, I’m on an I.V., I’m sick, I’m on medicine, and I’m backstage, terrified that I’m going to bleed through my clothes in the middle of my show,” she added. “That’s the reality of it.”