Halle Berry's Trainer Discusses Her Fitness Regime: 'She Has The Athleticism of a 25-Year-Old'

Need fitness inspiration? Look no further than Halle Berry.

The age-defying actress, 51, has said she’s in “the best shape” of her life thanks to her trainer and “secret weapon” Peter Lee Thomas – and she has the #FitnessFriday Instagram posts to prove it.

Thomas, who has been working with Berry for about two years, credits the star’s commitment to health, wellness and workouts for staying in tip-top shape.

“I had no idea what her age was when I met her. I never looked or was interested in that and when I found out I was absolutely shellshocked because she has the discipline and athleticism of a 25-year old,” Thomas tells PEOPLE.

Thomas sought to “challenge” Berry further while using a combination of exercise techniques such as martial arts, boxing, yoga and “a lot of military training [like] the Navy Seals would do.”

“If Halle wasn’t an actress, she would very easily transition into becoming a professional athlete if she was coached the right way,” he says. “She’s also not afraid to experiment and explore and take risks when it comes to fitness because she understands that in order for there to be potential growth and change, she’s going to have to do things that are commonly difficult to do.”

Also key for Berry is the element of surprise.

“She never truly understands what’s going to happen for that morning, for that day,” says Thomas, who trains the actress five days a week. “I bring a constellation of things. That, in itself, is quite challenging because she has to be ready almost on improv. It can break a lot of people, who don’t see the workout the day prior.”

Berry, who follows a ketogentic diet, also wanted a nutritious supplement “that would naturally power up her performance,” says Thomas, so they added Purium shakes to her regimen.

RELATED VIDEO: Halle Berry on Dream Roles: “I Want More Roles Where Women Are Empowered”

In addition to the health company’s Super Amino 23 tablets, Berry will have the Can’t Beet This! shake pre-workout. “It’s low in sugar and the formula delivers an incredible amount of oxygen and nutrition for workouts and keeps endurance going,” says Thomas. And then Berry drinks the protein rich MVP Short Chocolate shake post-workout.

Berry is also starting a wellness and lifestyle site: Hallewood. It will include health, style, fitness and beauty content, which, Thomas says, is “quite close to launch.”

“We’re so excited because, in my opinion, it’s going to help a lot of people and get her fans to be more involved in all the wonderful things she has going on, such as the fitness and the longevity,” Thomas says. “We’re going to have a lot of different things such as lifestyle and family… books that she likes to read…products that she loves. Halle’s really inspired to help as many people as possible and I think with this platform it’s going to be an easy vehicle to reach those fans that need an answer to something.”

He continued: “We sat down and she wants me to oversee the fitness and health and wellness department of things. I’m honored and thrilled to be a part of it and part of this journey, and the mission to help as many people as we can…and it may flow into a fitness brand, with perhaps some awesome apparel. The sky’s truly the limit. We haven’t really sat down and crossed the T’s and dotted the I’s but there’s going to be a lot of that happening. It’s going to be fantastic.”