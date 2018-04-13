If you’re looking for fun and mindful fitness tips, Halle Berry‘s Instagram account is where it’s at.

The actress, 51, shares thoughtful advice and simple workouts on her page every week for “#FitnessFriday,” with help from her trainer Peter Lee Thomas. She kicked off her posts back in January, and has since documented all the ways — from boxing to meditation to yoga — she stays in shape.

Berry said she decided to start “#FitnessFridays” because her followers continuously asked her for workout advice.

“So many of you are asking how I have managed to stay in great shape over the years,” she wrote in January. “Well, part of it is genetics, that’s true. I was a gymnast growing up and that certainly has helped as I have always been very athletic. I have worked with many trainers over the years and learned a lot from each of them.”

Berry credited Thomas, who is also a martial artist, actor and nutrition specialist in addition to being a trainer, for getting her “in the best shape of my life.”

Here’s a few of Berry’s favorite exercises.

Medicine Ball Movements

“The med ball is one of the most versatile and underrated pieces of equipment,” she said Friday. “It can help tone your core and increases your overall strength. It challenges balance, coordination and endurance as well as promotes explosive power. You can get a full body workout with just a ball. It truly is an entire ‘all in one gym’. And who doesn’t have fun with a ball?”

Berry recommends using a 12-lb. medicine ball for squats, presses and twists.

Stretching

The mom of two said stretching is essential to her overall fitness.

“Fitness is not just about running, lifting and punching,” Berry said. “For me, being athletic and super fit is also about being still, stretching and breathing. Including stretching in my fitness program helps my muscles stay long, limber, improves my mobility and range of motion and, most importantly, helps me avoid injuries.”

She suggests going through a yoga routine to “manage stress, increase circulation, for medication, recovery, better sleep, and mobility just to name a few.”

Shadow Boxing

Berry does both boxing and shadow boxing — which is without a punching bag — “as a way of mixing up my workout routine.”

“It’s good for the upper body, core and lungs,” she said. “It’s also low impact and calorie burning.”

Plus, Berry said, “I can actually defend myself and most importantly… my children! As a woman there is nothing more empowering.”