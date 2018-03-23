Gwyneth Paltrow Is 'Basically Never Cleansing' and Eats 'Whatever I Want' for Dinner

While people may assume that wellness guru Gwyneth Paltrow is constantly trying out the latest juice or soup cleanses, it’s actually a rare occurrence.

The Goop founder says she’s usually eating whole meals, especially at dinnertime.

“I’m basically never cleansing,” Paltrow, 45, says on the latest episode of The Goop Podcast, adding that she’s on a cleanse “only if I’m guinea pigging something for the website. Or, I try to do one good cleanse a year.”

Instead, the mom of two largely eats what she wants, though she does go for a liquid breakfast.

“On a normal day, I’ll have a smoothie for breakfast, and I have a pretty healthy lunch, with some protein and salad. And for dinner, I have whatever I want,” she says. “But I do always try to avoid highly processed foods and high-fructose corn syrup.”

Paltrow used to be a big proponent of cleanses, and talked about her very first one in the premiere issue of her Goop magazine.

“I remember standing in a hippie health-food store in Greenwich Village and I saw a little paperback book describing a ‘master cleanse,’ and I was like, ‘What’s that?’ ” she recalled in the Fall 2017 issue. “I remember the next day [after I finished the cleanse] I was like, ‘Oh, wow, I just did this cleanse, and I feel so much better. I can have a beer and a cigarette now, right?’ ”

And starting in 2014, Paltrow and her team began setting up an annual Goop Detox Cleanse for their readers. That first year it was filled with broths, teas and shakes as a breakfast replacement. But by 2018, it was a bit more reasonable and less cleanse-like, with recipes like a Mexican chopped salad and raspberry overnight oats.