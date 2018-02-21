How Gina Rodriguez Learned to Stop Ignoring Her Hashimoto's Disease and Put Her Health First

Gina Rodriguez was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism at 19 and Hashimoto’s disease at 26, but she spent many of her adult years trying to pretend her health issues didn’t exist.

The Jane the Virgin star says the disease — which causes weight gain, memory issues, fatigue and more — felt too enormous to manage, so she didn’t try.

“To the core of my being, I know what it’s like to feel like there is no way I can win this, so where do I even begin,” Rodriguez, 33, told Self.com of her diagnosis.

But as her career soared — including big movie opportunities and the chance to direct — so did her stress levels, which added to her health problems.

“I’ve just recently started getting really debilitating panic attacks and anxiety,” Rodriguez said. She thought it was just general stress — “balancing reality with fiction, and reality with the bulls— of social media, the kind of psychological change that’s happening in our climate, period” — but she realized it was because she was taking too much thyroid medication, which led to heart palpitations and anxiety.

The panic attacks went away after she lowered her dosage, but Rodriguez remains frustrated with how much she has to worry about her disease.

“It is really important for us to be super self-aware,” she said. “I wasn’t banking on that. I wasn’t like, hey, yeah, let me get a disease that makes me have to be super aware. I don’t want to be super aware of myself all of the time.”

Still, the incident pushed Rodriguez to take control of her health.

“[Hashimoto’s] affects so many aspects of your life. I’ve had it for so many years…that rebellion of not taking care of myself can’t exist anymore,” she said.

Rodriguez changed up her diet to better suit her body, like limiting dairy and gluten, and “so many of my ailments are gone. It feels like freedom. This is new. I’m 33. It’s taken me a while.” Though she admits that she “can’t say I’m on point, always on it, because, man, I’m flawed.”

Still, she made a major health change recently for the action movie Annihilation, out Feb. 23. The physical role required Rodriguez to slim down and bulk up, so she went vegan and took up weight lifting. She struggled internally with the idea of losing weight, because she’s generally against doing it to fit with a Hollywood stereotype, but says her boyfriend, actor Joe LoCicero, helped her get through her body image doubts.

“[He] has really helped me have a healthier perspective on [weight], that stupid number that can destroy us and feel like it’s equivalent to our self-worth,” she says. “I’m not less than because I’m 10, 15, 20 pounds more.”