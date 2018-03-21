Former 'Plus-Size' Model Now 631 Lbs. and Hoping for Weight Loss Surgery: 'I Can't Breathe Right'

Renee Biran used to be a curvy model and lived by the mantra “big is beautiful,” but health issues contributed to weight gain, and she eventually reached 631 lbs. She’s now hoping to get weight loss surgery so she can be there for her six kids.

Biran, 53, is traveling to Houston to work with weight loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in this exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of My 600-Lb. Life, but she’s having breathing problems during the drive.

“I was really hoping I’d feel better after getting some sleep. But actually, I feel worse,” Biran says. “We’re so close to getting to Houston and seeing Dr. Now, but I’m starting to feel like I won’t make it. I don’t know what’s going on with me, but I feel like I can’t breathe right. I’m feeling lightheaded and everything else. I want to get me to see a doctor that can put some oxygen in my body. I don’t want to die in this car.”

Her husband reassures her that she’s fine, and “there’s nothing you can’t handle.” But Biran decides to call Dr. Nowzaradan for advice.

“I just feel like I can’t get enough air, and I’m feeling lightheaded,” Biran tells him. “I’m not on any medication, and I haven’t taken anything today. I’m in the car, I’m trying to get to Houston, I think we’re about 30 miles out. I feel like I need a breathing treatment just to get some air in me.”

Dr. Nowzaradan decides to send her to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment instead of having her come to his clinic first.

“I hope we get there soon, because I don’t know how much longer I can take it,” Biran says.