FKA Twigs Reveals She Had Six Fibroid Tumors Removed from Her Uterus: 'I Felt Really Alone'

FKA twigs is opening up about a health struggle that she says “knocked” her “confidence as a woman.”

The singer revealed on Instagram, Wednesday, that she underwent laparoscopic surgery in December to have six fibroid tumors removed from her uterus. She compared the tumors’ sizes to two apples, three kiwis and a few strawberries — “a fruit bowl of pain everyday,” she wrote — and added that the weight and size of the growths was proportional to being six months pregnant.

“I tried to be brave but it was excruciating at times and to be honest I started to doubt if my body would ever feel the same again,” she shared. “I had surgery in December and I was so scared, despite lots of love from friends and family I felt really alone and my confidence as a woman was knocked.”

FKA twigs, who split from fiancé Robert Pattinson last year, said she struggled with the decision to come forward about her battle. However, a dance session sparked her confidence.

“Today whilst dancing with Kelly at the choreography house I felt like my strong self again for the first time in a while and it was magical,” she captioned the black and white video of her doing a pole dancing routine. “Thank you precious body for healing, thank you for reminding me to be kind to myself, you are a wonderful thing, now go create and be other once again <3.”

The 30-year-old then shared a message to others dealing with similar health scares.

“I know that a lot of women suffer from fibroid tumours and I just wanted to say after my experience that you are amazing warriors and that you are not alone. you can get through this,” she said, signing off on her post, “and with this I let go of the pain… love always twigs.”

Uterine fibroids are benign tumors that most commonly occur between ages 30 and 40, with black women being most highly affected.

“There is virtually no threat of malignancy — and there are a number of excellent treatment options, as well as the option to do nothing at all — so there really is no reason to worry,” Steve Goldstein, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at NYU Medical Center, told WebMD.

Although most women with the condition have no symptoms, they can cause abdominal pain or uterine bleeding, Dr. Aydin Arici, director of reproductive endocrinology and infertility at the Yale University School of Medicine, told WebMD. In some cases, the tumors could cause infertility or pregnancy loss.

FKA twigs got plenty of support from her fans, as well as a few celebrity pals.

“Amazing!!” Jenna Dewan commented on the video. “Sending you so much love and healing.”

Perez Hilton added, “Thank you for sharing! You are a superwoman!!!”