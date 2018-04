The Body Love app founder got real with her followers when she posted a split image of herself standing and flexing, accompanied with another pic of herself sitting down and showing an unflexed belly. The photos, she says, were taken only minutes apart.

“Picture on the left was taken one day before the wedding and the picture on the right was taken… 2 minutes after!” she shared on Instagram. “Someone recently said to me that we all have our good angles and we all have our bad angles, so why do we let our bad angles carry so much more weight than our good angles? If you focus on how bad you look in the bad angles, at least focus on how good you look in the good ones too!!”