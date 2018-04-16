Fitness Influencer Kayla Itsines Is Engaged! See Her Gorgeous Ring

Fit couple for life!

Fitness influencer Kayla Itsines announced on Monday that she and her longtime boyfriend, Tobi Pearce, are engaged.

Itsines, 26, shared the happy news on the medium that made her famous — Instagram — with pictures of her new ring and new fiancé.

“We have lived together for over four years, we have two beautiful dogs, an amazing business….and to top it off…Tobi got down on one knee last week and asked me to marry him…. in front of my family!” Itsines wrote. “I obviously said YES to spending the rest of my life with my very best friend. We have been together for five and a half years now, and I cannot wait for the many years and memories to come …. I love you so much @tobi_pearce.”

The announcement is a rare personal post from the Australian trainer, who created a fitness empire with her BBG workout program and a community of women sharing their workout progress.

“We’ve brought women together from all over the world through social media,” Itsines previously told PEOPLE. “It’s not even the progress photos, it’s the stories behind them. I think that’s what grabs them. If you read the story, it sort of changes your mind. I think that’s what is so powerful about the progress photos. It’s not ‘I relate to her body type,’ it’s like ‘I can relate to her story.’ ”